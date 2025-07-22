German sustainable AI-platform Osapiens invests £30m in UK expansion

Osapiens reveals plans to create 150 new high-skilled green jobs in the UK as it looks to accelerate roll out of its reporting software solutions
German sustainability software company Osapiens has announced it is expanding its UK operations through a new €35m (£30m) investment. The Goldman Sachs-backed company announced the expansion plans today,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis