5G set to usher in energy efficiency revolution in telecoms, study finds

Research conducted by mobile operators Nokia and Telefonica, compared 5G to legacy networks including 4G, finding the former to be far more efficient

Transitioning telecommunications networks to 5G could provide a major boost for energy efficiency, with the upgraded networks up to 90 per cent more efficient than their 4G counterparts, according to a new study.

Carried out by mobile operators Nokia and Telefonica, the research is significant because the rollout of 5G is set to dramatically increase network traffic, making it critical to avoid energy consumption also rising with it.

Yet the research, which focuses on the power consumption of Telefonica's Radio Access Network (RAN), shows 5G is significantly more efficient than 4G when it comes to energy consumption per data traffic capacity.

These energy savings are caused by a range of factors, the study explains. Firstly, 5G is a natively greener technology, managing more data bits per kilowatt of energy than previous technologies. In addition, these in-built advantages are boosted by energy saving features at the radio base station and network levels, including 5G power saving features, small cell deployments, and new 5G architecture and protocols, the study argues.

"This important study highlights how mobile operators can offset energy gains during their rollouts helping them to be more environmentally responsible while allowing them to achieve significant cost savings," said Tommi Uitto, president for mobile networks at Nokia.

Meanwhile, both Nokia and Telefonica have published strategies aligned with global ambitious to limit warming to 1.5C, with Nokia committed to decreasing emissions from its operations by 41 per cent by 2030. The firms are also involved in developing smart energy network infrastructure and are collaborating to build 5G networks.

"Our greatest contribution to overcoming the world's sustainability challenges is through the solutions and technology we develop and provide," Uitto said.