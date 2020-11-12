How can the shipping sector unlock the 'first wave' of net zero emission projects?
New report from Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) sets out how a "first wave" of commercial zero emission shipping projects can get off the ground
Shipping faces one of the toughest voyages to net zero of any industry. While there is broad consensus that zero emission deep sea trade vessels must be commercialised by the end of this decade if the...
First global survey of green banks highlights sector's key role in financing low-carbon technologies
Green banks can play an important role in the low-carbon transition by absorbing the risk of investing in unproven technologies, report finds
Major Cornwall green grid trial cuts bills and CO2, Centrica finds
UK's largest smart grid trial saw 200 homes and businesses fitted with solar panels and batteries trade electricity to offer local grid flexibility
The evolving role of pumped storage as an enabler of a green energy future
The UK's established pumped storage facilities will play an increasingly important role in greening the grid for the net zero transition, writes ENGIE UK's David Alcock
