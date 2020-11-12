How can the shipping sector unlock the 'first wave' of net zero emission projects?

Credit: Interational Chamber of Shipping
Credit: Interational Chamber of Shipping
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

New report from Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) sets out how a "first wave" of commercial zero emission shipping projects can get off the ground

Shipping faces one of the toughest voyages to net zero of any industry. While there is broad consensus that zero emission deep sea trade vessels must be commercialised by the end of this decade if the...

To continue reading...

More on Shipping

More news