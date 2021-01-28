'Lost opportunity for corporate leadership': Are tech giants failing to pull their weight in climate lobbying battles?

All five tech firms have expanded during the pandemic | Credit: Google
All five tech firms have expanded during the pandemic | Credit: Google
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

New InfluenceMap report argues recent flurry of climate goals announced by Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google owner Alphabet has been undermined by firms' 'limited' climate lobbying activity

The world's largest technology companies are largely failing to exert their significant influence to encourage governments to adopt more ambitious climate policies, despite being among the most powerful...

To continue reading...

More on Technology

More news