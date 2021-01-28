'Lost opportunity for corporate leadership': Are tech giants failing to pull their weight in climate lobbying battles?
New InfluenceMap report argues recent flurry of climate goals announced by Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google owner Alphabet has been undermined by firms' 'limited' climate lobbying activity
The world's largest technology companies are largely failing to exert their significant influence to encourage governments to adopt more ambitious climate policies, despite being among the most powerful...
Milestone: Renewables overtake fossil fuels as main source of UK power
New analysis from think tank Ember reveals how renewables generation outstripped that from gas and coal last year, as floating wind sector celebrates latest plans
Air taxis and hydrogen flights: Government announces £85m R&D boost for green aviation projects
New R&D funding awards confirmed, as BP and Quantas ink fresh net zero emission partnership
'Relax and refuel': Premier Inn to roll out EV charge points at hundreds of hotels
Up to 1,000 fast-charging EV stations to be installed at hotels across the country in deal claimed to be largest signed to date for charge points in hospitality sector