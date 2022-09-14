Could digital twin technology help unlock net zero savings?

clock • 4 min read
Could digital twin technology help unlock net zero savings?

Survey from AI firm Altair suggests digital twin technology has potential to 'usher in unprecedented sustainability breakthroughs'

Global organisations using digital twin technology that can create digital replicas of real-life objects, processes, or services to test their effectiveness have found the technology is making a significant...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: Industrial mining fuelling higher rates of tropical deforestation

Polestar Zero: 12 more firms join quest to deliver 'truly climate-neutral' car by 2030

Most read
01

How dangerous climate tipping points are 'likely' to be triggered in a 1.5C world

09 September 2022 • 4 min read
02

Google Maps launches fuel-efficient routing feature

08 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

Study: Clean energy transition will generate $12tr in savings

13 September 2022 • 3 min read
04

King Charles signals he will step back from 'issues for which I care so deeply'

12 September 2022 • 5 min read
05

Study: Warehouse roofs could double UK solar capacity

12 September 2022 • 3 min read

More on Technology

Tech can help deliver net zero and save money
Technology

Tech can help deliver net zero and save money

TechUK's Craig Melson sets out the ways digital technology can help businesses slash energy bills and meet climate goals

Craig Melson, TechUK
clock 13 September 2022 • 4 min read
Aerial view of the Parliament buildings on Capitol hill in Canberra, Australia | Credit: iStock
Policy

Global Briefing: Australia passes landmark climate legislation

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 September 2022 • 8 min read
The compelling case for being 'climate positive by design'
Technology

The compelling case for being 'climate positive by design'

Designing climate-positive societies, workplaces and widgets is the missing element in climate models and, by consequence, climate action

Marilyn Waite, GreenBiz.com
clock 09 September 2022 • 5 min read