ABP gets green light for 'UK's largest' floating solar farm

Barrow Energy Dock project set to see 14,000 floating solar panels deployed across around a third of the surface water area at Cavendish Dock
Plans to install tens of thousands of floating solar panels at an industrial dock on the north west coast of England have been given the green light by Westmorland and Furness Council, with the project...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis