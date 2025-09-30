'The common-sense, patriotic case for clean energy': GB Energy to expand UK school and hospital solar rollout

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
A primary school with solar panels in Swindon | Credit: iStock
Image:

A primary school with solar panels in Swindon | Credit: iStock

Ed Miliband to confirm plans to double the number of UK clean energy jobs over the next five years to reach 830,000 by 2030

Plans to expand the rollout of solar panels to schools and hospitals and double the number of clean energy jobs across the UK are set to be announced by Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

SBTi Academy: Standards body launches certification and registry for climate target experts

Report: Migrant workers needed to help fill $280bn global green jobs opportunity

More on Policy

'The common-sense, patriotic case for clean energy': GB Energy to expand UK school and hospital solar rollout
Policy

'The common-sense, patriotic case for clean energy': GB Energy to expand UK school and hospital solar rollout

Ed Miliband to confirm plans to double the number of UK clean energy jobs over the next five years to reach 830,000 by 2030

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 September 2025 • 4 min read
EU Omnibus: Has Brussels fallen for the 'false assumption' businesses want to scrap sustainability rules?
Policy

EU Omnibus: Has Brussels fallen for the 'false assumption' businesses want to scrap sustainability rules?

Poll of more than 2,500 European business leaders reveals continued support for robust corporate sustainability and due diligence rules

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 September 2025 • 8 min read
It's not just business: We need new laws to protect nature and human rights
Policy

It's not just business: We need new laws to protect nature and human rights

A Business, Human Rights and Environment Act (BHREA) could support innovation, sustainable growth and justice for communities crushed by corporate greed, writes Friends of the Earth's Sienna Somers

Sienna Somers, Friends of the Earth
clock 26 September 2025 • 5 min read