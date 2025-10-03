Why the UK solar market is poised to go 'through the roof'

clock • 6 min read
Credit: Barbour ABI
Image:

Credit: Barbour ABI

New data shows 1.6 million UK homes are now generating their own solar power, while the domestic market is forecast to grow eight per cent a year over the next decade

The UK domestic solar market is booming with 1.6 million homes now generating their own power, saving an estimated £471m on energy bills last year. That is according to the latest analysis of government...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Biffa acquires plastic bottle firm Esterform ahead of Deposit Return Scheme launch

Oxygen Conservation acquires BrewDog's 10,000 acre Lost Forest rewilding project

More on Solar

GB Energy confirms first NHS Trusts to benefit from £180m solar funding
Solar

GB Energy confirms first NHS Trusts to benefit from £180m solar funding

Government reveals hospitals, ambulance hubs, and primary schools to benefit from latest wave of clean energy investment

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 September 2025 • 4 min read
'UK first': E.ON Next launches new smart solar pilot project
Solar

'UK first': E.ON Next launches new smart solar pilot project

Company invites 1,000 households with solar panels and battery storage systems to take part in year-long trial

Amber Rolt
clock 04 September 2025 • 3 min read
Blenheim Palace becomes net generator of green energy as solar farm goes live
Solar

Blenheim Palace becomes net generator of green energy as solar farm goes live

Childhood home of Winston Churchill begins both importing and exporting electricity, after first large-scale solar installation comes online

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 September 2025 • 2 min read