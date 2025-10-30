Exceedingly good solar: Mr Kipling unveils £2.1m solar farm at Barnsley bakery

New 2.2MW on site solar farm installed to power cake production and cut carbon at the Premier Foods site in South Yorkshire
The maker of Mr Kipling cakes has today unveiled a new £2.1m solar farm to power production and cut carbon at its Carlton Bakery in South Yorkshire. The Premier Foods site in Barnsley, which employs...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis