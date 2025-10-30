Exceedingly good solar: Mr Kipling unveils £2.1m solar farm at Barnsley bakery

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Premier Foods
Image:

Credit: Premier Foods

New 2.2MW on site solar farm installed to power cake production and cut carbon at the Premier Foods site in South Yorkshire

The maker of Mr Kipling cakes has today unveiled a new £2.1m solar farm to power production and cut carbon at its Carlton Bakery in South Yorkshire. The Premier Foods site in Barnsley, which employs...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Scotland's Just Transition Commission to be renewed for another five-year term

Study: Wind power cut UK energy costs by more than £104bn between 2010 and 2023

More on Solar

GB Energy: Expanded solar rollout to save NHS trusts estimated £65m
Solar

GB Energy: Expanded solar rollout to save NHS trusts estimated £65m

Solar scheme's latest phase to enable tens of millions of pounds to be reinvested in frontline services at more than 70 NHS sites, government says

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 October 2025 • 4 min read
Alick Dru: 'Subsidies can be useful to spark adoption, but they're not a long-term business model'
Solar

Alick Dru: 'Subsidies can be useful to spark adoption, but they're not a long-term business model'

Sunsave CEO and co-founder discusses how today's energy market is like the financial sector of the early 2010s

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 October 2025 • 5 min read
Legoland Windsor to build 1.2MW solar carport
Solar

Legoland Windsor to build 1.2MW solar carport

Mitie and Zestec Renewable Energy to install pioneering solar array for Merlin Attractions

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 October 2025 • 2 min read