Record sunshine powers Britain's grid to cleanest three months on record

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Analysis from Imperial College London and Drax suggests government's 2030 clean power mission could be within reach, as Britain's grid decarbonisation continues apace

The UK's electricity system achieved its cleanest three months on record between late spring and early summer, providing further evidence the government's ambitious goal of building a clean power system...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

UK and Brazil team up to tackle environmental impact of fertilisers

'Our oceans are under pressure': Government moves to ratify global High Seas Treaty

More on Energy

Record sunshine powers Britain's grid to cleanest three months on record
Energy

Record sunshine powers Britain's grid to cleanest three months on record

Analysis from Imperial College London and Drax suggests government's 2030 clean power mission could be within reach, as Britain's grid decarbonisation continues apace

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 September 2025 • 3 min read
How reaching net zero could cut global fuel costs by $1tr a year
Energy

How reaching net zero could cut global fuel costs by $1tr a year

New modelling from BloombergNEF suggests investing just 0.7 per cent of GDP in the net zero transition could unlock huge financial savings - and avert a rolling climate crisis

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 September 2025 • 8 min read
Bolton Wanderers FC kicks off new smart grid service
Energy

Bolton Wanderers FC kicks off new smart grid service

Football club teams up with Voltaris to install flexible grid technology that reduces power demand during peak periods

Amber Rolt
clock 04 September 2025 • 2 min read