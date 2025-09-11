Record sunshine powers Britain's grid to cleanest three months on record

Analysis from Imperial College London and Drax suggests government's 2030 clean power mission could be within reach, as Britain's grid decarbonisation continues apace
The UK's electricity system achieved its cleanest three months on record between late spring and early summer, providing further evidence the government's ambitious goal of building a clean power system...
