Study: China's global clean tech exports valued at record $20bn in August

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Aerial view of vehicle dock at Nansha District, Guangzhou, China | Credit: iStock
Image:

Aerial view of vehicle dock at Nansha District, Guangzhou, China | Credit: iStock

China is further entrenching its dominance of electric vehicle, battery, and renewable energy markets, according to new Ember analysis

China's exports of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy technologies surged to a record $20bn in August, as the superpower continues to further entrench its dominance of burgeoning global clean...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Conservatives vow to scrap UK carbon tax in latest climate policy U-turn

Green gas: What is it good for?

More on Solar

Study: China's global clean tech exports valued at record $20bn in August
Solar

Study: China's global clean tech exports valued at record $20bn in August

China is further entrenching its dominance of electric vehicle, battery, and renewable energy markets, according to new Ember analysis

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 October 2025 • 3 min read
GB Energy confirms first NHS Trusts to benefit from £180m solar funding
Solar

GB Energy confirms first NHS Trusts to benefit from £180m solar funding

Government reveals hospitals, ambulance hubs, and primary schools to benefit from latest wave of clean energy investment

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 September 2025 • 4 min read
'UK first': E.ON Next launches new smart solar pilot project
Solar

'UK first': E.ON Next launches new smart solar pilot project

Company invites 1,000 households with solar panels and battery storage systems to take part in year-long trial

Amber Rolt
clock 04 September 2025 • 3 min read