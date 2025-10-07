Renewables are set for massive growth by 2030 - but will it be enough?

Despite Trump's war on clean power, the International Energy Agency expects global renewables capacity to double over the next five years - but further acceleration is needed to meet global climate goals
The global renewables boom is set to continue through to 2030, despite fierce opposition to clean energy in the US under President Trump, with total renewables capacity expected to more than double over...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis