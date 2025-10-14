'UK's largest': Government gives green light to 500MW Lincolnshire solar farm

Once completed the Tillbridge Solar Farm is expected to generate enough clean electricity for around 300,000 homes
Plans for a 500MW solar farm that is expected to be the largest in the country have been given the green light today by the UK government, with the project expected to deliver enough clean electricity...
