'UK's largest': Government gives green light to 500MW Lincolnshire solar farm

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Once completed the Tillbridge Solar Farm is expected to generate enough clean electricity for around 300,000 homes

Plans for a 500MW solar farm that is expected to be the largest in the country have been given the green light today by the UK government, with the project expected to deliver enough clean electricity...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'We must step up': World leaders urged to 'move faster' on goal to triple renewable power capacity by 2030

Octopus announces latest 'Zero Bills' housing scheme in Essex

More on Solar

Extra MSA installs 810 solar panels at Cobham Services
Solar

Extra MSA installs 810 solar panels at Cobham Services

New system expected to generate up to 305,159kWh of clean power every year for the UK's busiest motorway services

Amber Rolt
clock 10 October 2025 • 2 min read
Shawton Energy secures £5.4m loan from Triodos Bank for first ground-mounted solar farm
Solar

Shawton Energy secures £5.4m loan from Triodos Bank for first ground-mounted solar farm

Funding to help deliver project backed by 15-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with King’s Cross Estate Services

Amber Rolt
clock 09 October 2025 • 2 min read
Study: Renewables generated more electricity than coal worldwide in first half of 2025
Solar

Study: Renewables generated more electricity than coal worldwide in first half of 2025

Solar and wind together outpaced growth in global electricity demand between January and June this year, according to new Ember analysis

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 October 2025 • 4 min read