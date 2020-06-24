smart energy
A day in the life of a future energy consumer
Trend forecaster Cate Trotter offered delegates at the Shell Powering Progress Together Summit a glimpse of what life could be like for energy consumers in 2040
UKRI launches £30m fund for smart energy innovators
Entrepreneurs can now apply to a new £30m fund to support smart energy innovations, launched as part of the UKRI's Prospering from the Energy Revolution programme
Plans unveiled for £40m green energy hub to cut bills and CO2 in West Sussex
Integrated and innovative solar, battery, electric vehicle, heat pump, and CHP technologies to be deployed in West Sussex by green tech consortium
Oxford, Orkney and West Sussex win £102m smart energy funding boost
Smart energy storage, green heating and virtual power plants schemes funded across the country to jumpstart local energy revolution