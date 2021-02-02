UK energy consumers embracing the sustainability revolution, EY survey suggests

Forty per cent of under 35s told EY researchers they would pay a premium for sustainable energy

Growing numbers of UK energy consumers are taking sustainability into account when choosing products or services, with over 60 per cent more likely to choose sustainable options, a new survey from consultancy giant EY has found.

Forty per cent of under 35s said they were willing to pay a premium for sustainable energy, while 51 per cent told researchers they would switch to a sustainable energy company if suppliers made the process simpler and easier to understand.

The survey, which canvassed the views of 2,000 UK energy consumers, also found a strong interest in supporting the local economy, with just over three-quarters of respondents saying they would rather buy and use sustainable energy generated in their own community.

But the study revealed risks as well as opportunities for energy companies, with almost a third of respondents saying they had stopped using a product or service because it was non-sustainable.

In addition, a small but significant proportion of energy consumers - 12 per cent - said their primary reason for switching supplier was for sustainability-related reasons - three times more than the proportion switching for customer services-related issues.

Moreover, the research suggested that simply offering green tariffs is not enough for energy companies to attract or retain sustainability minded customers.

"With sustainability now at the top of the government's agenda, a mainstream concern in the home and a key driver in purchasing decisions, energy companies need to demonstrate their green credentials clearly," said Rob Doepel, energy leader at EY UK & Ireland. "But with many suppliers already providing green tariffs, this is no longer enough to differentiate companies from the competition.

"Energy companies need to catch the attention of consumers by clearly demonstrating an intrinsic commitment to sustainability across all their activities, not just specific products in isolation, or risk losing those customers to more sustainable competitors."

Transforming the energy use of homes and other buildings is a major UK government goal for the next decade. Gas boilers will be effectively banned from new homes from 2025 and there is a target to install 600,000 electric heat pumps a year by 2028, with further measures set to be outlined in a heat and building strategy, which will be published shortly. EY's survey suggests that convincing consumers to embrace the necessary changes could be easier than has been anticipated - and that in many cases, they are running ahead of government regulation.