Kraken teams up with SolarEdge to expand smart home energy offering

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Kraken
Image:

Credit: Kraken

UK Octopus Energy customers with smart tariffs first in line to benefit from tie-up enabling automated sale of electricity back to the grid

Global clean energy technology firms Kraken and SolarEdge are teaming up to help UK households with battery storage and solar panels to maximise their earnings by selling excess power back to the grid,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

ZeroAvia inks deal to supply hydrogen-electric aircraft engines to Ecojet

GB Energy: Former Siemens UK boss to chair state-backed clean power firm

Most read
01

Beyond net zero: Future-proofing infrastructure investment for large energy consumers

23 July 2024 • 5 min read
02

Partner Insight: How hard is it to deliver a Net Zero Neighbourhood?

23 July 2024 • 1 min read
03

Study: Reforestation '10 times more cost effective' for climate than previously thought

24 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

Kraken teams up with SolarEdge to expand smart home energy offering

26 July 2024 • 2 min read
05

'Superpower': Report argues UK's National Parks could become 'landscape-scale' carbon sinks

25 July 2024 • 4 min read

More on Infrastructure

Kraken teams up with SolarEdge to expand smart home energy offering
Infrastructure

Kraken teams up with SolarEdge to expand smart home energy offering

UK Octopus Energy customers with smart tariffs first in line to benefit from tie-up enabling automated sale of electricity back to the grid

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 July 2024 • 2 min read
BP confirms work set to start on Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub
Infrastructure

BP confirms work set to start on Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub

Final investment decision reached for major hydrogen project, just days after Essar Energy Transition moves forward with plans for hydrogen-ready combined heat and power plant

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 July 2024 • 3 min read
Research: Three million heat pumps need fitting in next five years to meet UK climate goals
Infrastructure

Research: Three million heat pumps need fitting in next five years to meet UK climate goals

Experts call for new approach and delivery body to rapidly accelerate rollout of heat pumps backed by quick decisions on hydrogen heating and energy efficiency support

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 July 2024 • 5 min read