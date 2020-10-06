Green Aisles take root in Homebase stores

Homebase is aiming to encourage customers to invest in energy efficiency improvements for their homes

New dedicated spaces to showcase energy efficient and environmentally friendly products alongside expert advice on efficiency measures in the home

Customers visiting selected outlets of Homebase can now browse a dedicated 'Green Aisle' showcasing a range of energy efficient and environmentally friendly products, the retailer announced today.

The move is intended to meet growing consumer demand for sustainable products, Homebase said, citing new research from campaign group Smart Energy GB showing that three-quarters of Britons wish to make their homes greener.

Home products featured on the 'Green Aisle' will include energy saving technologies such as insulation and draught excluders, as well as AAA+ rated white goods and environmentally friendly paint, the firm said. They will appear alongside green garden products, such as water butts, efficient hose pipes, and extra absorbent compost.

The aisles will initially be rolled out in five stores in London, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Bridge End, with a further 132 stores featuring smaller 'green areas', Homebase said.

The new spaces will also feature details on how customers can arrange to have a smart meter installed by their energy provider, with displays coordinated by Smart Energy GB.

"We know that more and more of our customers are looking to make environmentally friendly decisions as they embark on home and garden improvement projects," said Chris O'Boyle, trading director at Homebase. "The 'Green Aisle' not only puts some of our most sustainable and eco-friendly products all in one place for those who know what they're looking for, but will also provide advice and inspiration, supported by our expert teams, for people who need a hand turning their green ambitions into reality."

Homebase's initiative follows hot on the heels of the government's launch of Green Home Grants last week, which homeowners or residential landlords can apply for to help cover the cost of installing energy efficiency improvements in their buildings.

First announced in the summer, the £2bn scheme offers grants worth up to £5,000, rising to £10,000 for low income households. Improvements funded through the scheme could include adding insulation to cut energy use or installing low-carbon heating to lower the amount of carbon dioxide homes produce, the government has said.