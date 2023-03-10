Research: Smart, flexible energy tech could save UK £14bn in 2035

Widespread use of smart energy systems such as rooftop solar panels, small-scale battery storage units, heat pumps, and bi-directional electric vehicle charging technologies could deliver nearly £14bn in annual savings across the wholesale energy market by 2035.

That is the central conclusion of fresh analysis from influential energy consultancy Cornwall Insight, which examines the impacts of smart, integrated, flexible energy technologies that can help boost efficiency and balance demands on a future grid dominated by intermittent renewables generation.

Published yesterday, the research estimates that widespread adoption of these technologies by homes and businesses over the next decade could help cut the UK's wholesale energy costs by as much as 25 per cent by 2035 compared to a scenario where these systems have limited use.

Moreover, the high adoption of integrated energy systems scenario modelled by the consultancy foresees a four per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions compared to a non-integrated approach, thanks to more efficient use of clean power sources that would reduce the need for electricity generated from fossil gas-fired power plants during peak times.

The study highlights how smart integrated energy technologies such as batteries and solar panels can help respond to market pricing signals and shift electricity consumption from more expensive times of demand during the day to cheaper periods of least demand, such as overnight, Cornwall Insight explained.

The findings come at a timely moment given huge energy costs faced by homes and businesses in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Its release also coincides with the release of a major new report from the Climate Change Committee yesterday, which concluded a largely decarbonised power grid would not only be technically feasible by 2035, but would be cheaper to run, reliable, and energy secure.

Anna Moss, senior consultant at Cornwall Insight, said decarbonising the UK power grid was a challenge requiring "continued innovation and investment", but that integrated energy solutions "offer an opportunity to reduce costs and carbon by shifting consumption away from peak times".

"Through using smart charging to shift electricity consumption from electric vehicles to non-peak times of day and optimising the use of small-scale renewable technologies and storage systems installed in homes and businesses, we can reduce our reliance on gas to meet peak demand," she explained. "Delivering increased security of supply, lower costs and lower carbon emissions."

The research, commissioned by the Climate Collaboration Group consultancy, also found that large energy users such as public sector or industrial and commercial businesses currently have the greatest choice available for adopting integrated energy services to help cut their costs and emissions.

In contrast, the current range of technologies and services targeting the household market is far more "piecemeal", but the sector is expected to become more mainstream in the coming years as the consumer cost of heat pumps, solar panels, batteries, and EVs falls, according to the research.

The research identifies a number of barriers to adoption of integrated energy technologies for homes and businesses that it said would need to be overcome if its estimated £13.9bn wholesale energy savings are to be realised.

A survey of market experts included in the research found that many cited upfront funding as a key obstacle, with smaller businesses often unable to access low-interest loans or other sources of funding to allow them to deploy smart energy systems and appliances.

"As with any innovative solution, there will be obstacles to implementation, not least cost, however, there can be significant payoffs," Moss explained. "We have a long way to go if integrated energy solutions are to reach a 25 per cent reduction in wholesale costs and four per cent lower carbon emissions in 2035. Consumer engagement alongside investment will be crucial to achieving these goals. The aim must be to make the transition to the integration solution as simple and straightforward as possible, removing any potential barriers and leaving it as an easy choice for consumers."