Government eyes reforms to unlock smart energy data innovations

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Energy Minister Michael Shanks hails data and digitalisation as 'an essential foundation of our mission to deliver a zero carbon electricity system by 2030'

The government is seeking views on the design of a system that would allow consumers to share data on their energy use with authorised third parties in order to help drive innovation in flexible energy...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

How Watershed is riding the crest of the great sustainability reporting wave

BlackRock quits Net Zero Asset Managers group

Most read
01

China and UK confirm plans for new London green bond

13 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

Heathrow Airport to make £86m in SAF funding available to airlines in 2025

13 January 2025 • 4 min read
03

Tackling gender inequality will uplift sustainability efforts

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
04

Study: Europe on track to triple renewables capacity by 2050, but miss net zero goals

13 January 2025 • 3 min read
05

Government eyes reforms to unlock smart energy data innovations

13 January 2025 • 4 min read

More on Policy

Government eyes reforms to unlock smart energy data innovations
Policy

Government eyes reforms to unlock smart energy data innovations

Energy Minister Michael Shanks hails data and digitalisation as 'an essential foundation of our mission to deliver a zero carbon electricity system by 2030'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 January 2025 • 4 min read
Global Briefing: WEF predicts green transition to help boost global jobs market by 78 million roles by 2030
Policy

Global Briefing: WEF predicts green transition to help boost global jobs market by 78 million roles by 2030

Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week, including warnings on India's rice harvest and concerns over the EU's green taxonomy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 January 2025 • 7 min read
Seven climate policy topics to track in 2025
Policy

Seven climate policy topics to track in 2025

From a flailing US grid to the future of nuclear power production, here's a guide to the issues you will need to keep front and centre in 2025

Leah Garden, Trellis
clock 10 January 2025 • 8 min read