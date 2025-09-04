'UK first': E.ON Next launches new smart solar pilot project

Company invites 1,000 households with solar panels and battery storage systems to take part in year-long trial
Households fitted with solar panels and battery systems have been invited to take part in a trial to test a new smart tariff and intelligent home energy management service that has been developed by energy...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis