Zoom in on Net Zero - with Panasonic's José Alves

Technology

VIDEO: Tech giant's UK, Ireland and Netherlands country manager for heating & cooling speaks to BusinessGreen's James Murray about Panasonic's role in clean tech development

clock 02 December 2022 • 1 min read
Polestar and Candela team up for voyage into the electric boat market

Marine

New agreement marks world's first direct battery technology cooperation between automotive and marine industries

clock 23 August 2022 • 1 min read
UK start-up raises £3.5m to develop greener vinyl for music industry

Investment

elasticStage claims vinyl record production process eliminates the use of harmful chemicals and PVC and also uses less energy

clock 18 August 2022 • 2 min read
M&S partners with AgriSound in bid to boost pollinators and crop yields across farms

Biodiversity

The in-field sensor trial aims to support farmers with pollinator management to maintain quality of produce and improve crop yields

clock 17 August 2022 • 3 min read
Bio-recycling gets fashionable with enzymes that will eat your shoes

Technology

French biotech start-up Carbios is making rapid progress working with some of the world's biggest fashion brands to deliver a new approach to polyester recycling

clock 12 August 2022 • 8 min read
'Industrial decarbonisation': 20 hydrogen and CCS projects make shortlist for public funding

Energy

BEIS claims launch of next stage of its industrial decarbonisatoin programme as 'an important step towards a net zero economy'

clock 12 August 2022 • 4 min read
Tesco and Renault launch fully electric deliveries to city-centre stores

Automotive

New electric truck is to be used for Tesco's city centre supply chain deliveries, resulting in emissions savings equivalent to 30,000 diesel-fuelled road miles

clock 11 August 2022 • 3 min read
Archer Aviation receives $10m deposit to develop zero emission eVTOL aircraft

Aviation

United Airlines pays Archer $10m deposit as part of 2021 deal which will see the company develop 100 electric vehicle take-off and landing aircrafts

clock 10 August 2022 • 2 min read
Greenhouse gas removal technologies: Who should foot the bill?

Technology

Engineered carbon removal technologies such as CCUS, DAC, and BECCS are increasingly seen as crucial to the net zero transition, but spreading the costs fairly remains a challenge

clock 10 August 2022 • 11 min read
EV charging app Zap-Map raises £9m to help power international expansion

Investment

UK-based Zap-Map has raised fresh funding from Good Energy Group and Fleetcor UK Acquisition Limited

clock 09 August 2022 • 2 min read
