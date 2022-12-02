VIDEO: Tech giant's UK, Ireland and Netherlands country manager for heating & cooling speaks to BusinessGreen's James Murray about Panasonic's role in clean tech development
New agreement marks world's first direct battery technology cooperation between automotive and marine industries
elasticStage claims vinyl record production process eliminates the use of harmful chemicals and PVC and also uses less energy
The in-field sensor trial aims to support farmers with pollinator management to maintain quality of produce and improve crop yields
French biotech start-up Carbios is making rapid progress working with some of the world's biggest fashion brands to deliver a new approach to polyester recycling
BEIS claims launch of next stage of its industrial decarbonisatoin programme as 'an important step towards a net zero economy'
New electric truck is to be used for Tesco's city centre supply chain deliveries, resulting in emissions savings equivalent to 30,000 diesel-fuelled road miles
United Airlines pays Archer $10m deposit as part of 2021 deal which will see the company develop 100 electric vehicle take-off and landing aircrafts
Engineered carbon removal technologies such as CCUS, DAC, and BECCS are increasingly seen as crucial to the net zero transition, but spreading the costs fairly remains a challenge
UK-based Zap-Map has raised fresh funding from Good Energy Group and Fleetcor UK Acquisition Limited