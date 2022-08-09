EV charging app Zap-Map raises £9m to help power international expansion

Popular electric vehicle (EV) charging app Zap-Map has raised £9m in funding from renewable energy supplier Good Energy Group and global fuel card and payment provider Fleetcor in support of its plans to expand internationally.

The EV charging app provides users with a map which they can use to search for available charge points across the UK and make payments to charge point operators.

Following the latest successful Series A fundraising, Zap-Map is now valued at £26.3m, the company said. Good Energy provided £3.7m of investment into the platform while £5.3m was secured from strategic investor and global fuel card and payment provider Fleetcor UK Acquisition Limited.

In an announcement, Zap-Map said it now boasts a 70 per cent share of the rapidly growing EV driver market. It added that the new funding would help it deliver on its commercial goals, including plans to build on its paid-subscription services and initiate international expansion.

Specifically, it said the new funds would be used to fuel the expansion of Zap-Map's development team to deliver its product roadmap and pave the way for new international offerings.

"There are over half a million EV drivers in the UK, with millions more switching to electric in the coming years," said Nigel Pocklington, chair of Zap-Map and chief executive of Good Energy. "It is a race towards zero-emission transport and Zap-Map is placed right at the front of the field, where we plan to keep it. Bringing on a partner with the scale and compatibility of Fleetcor ensures that that is possible, opening up further possibilities in international payments and fleet electrification."

Richard Bourne, chief executive of Zap-Map, said the new funding round would "allows us to accelerate Zap-Map's core mission - making it simple for current and future electric vehicle drivers to plan journeys, search and pay for electric vehicle charging".

"Good Energy has proven a powerful partner to date and we are delighted to have a new strategic collaboration with Fleetcor which will supercharge our ambition to accelerate the provision of services to the fleet market and allow us to look ahead and expand internationally," he added.

Payment provider Fleetcor said it processes billions of electronic transactions a year and recorded annual revenue of $2.8bn in 2021. Its new investment builds on an existing partnership, which sees Fleetcor's Allstar Business Solutions integrated into Zap-Map's Zap-Pay product so as to make it easier for customers to pay for access to charge points.

Zap-Pay has already integrated with nine charging networks, the companies said, as they look to streamline current EV charging payment processes that can require drivers to become members of multiple charging networks to ensure they can charge up their vehicles.