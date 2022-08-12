'Industrial decarbonisation': 20 hydrogen and CCS projects make shortlist for public funding

Twenty carbon capture and storage (CCS) and low-carbon hydrogen production projects planned in industrial heartlands across England and North Wales have made the shortlist for public funding through the government's industrial decarbonisation scheme, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) announced today.

Hydrogen production plants planned by BP, Equinor, and Kellas Midstream in Teesside and the Humber are among the projects to have made the list, alongside plans to build new three gas-fired power plants equipped with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology in the region.

Meanwhile, eight industrial plants seeking to install CCS systems at their operations in England's North East have also made the shortlist, including oil refineries owned by Phillips 66 and Prax and an ammonia production plant operated by CF Fertilisers.

In the North West, the Vertex hydrogen production project has made the cut, alongside plans to install CCS technology at five industrial plants in the region that surrounds it, including an oil refinery, two energy-to-waste facilities, a cement works, and a lime plant.

The government said the shortlisted projects, which had been whittled down from a longlist of 41, would now proceed to the due diligence stage of the cluster sequencing process, which would see the projects undergo final assessments of whether they are eligible for financial support and can join one of the UK's two priority decarbonisation clusters.

BEIS announced late last year it had decided to focus its initial industrial decarbonisation support on the East Coast Cluster, which spans industrial sites on Teesside and the Humber, and the HyNet cluster which covers sites in North West England and North Wales.

Support for the projects is expected to be in the form of revenue contracts or other mechanisms to help cover the cost of operating with CCS, as well as potential access to capital support from either the £1bn CCS Infrastructure Fund or the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund.

BEIS said the 20 projects selected as contenders for future support represented "a range of innovative carbon capture utilistation and storage (CCUS) technologies", adding that carbon capture technologies offered "enormous economic potential for the regions, helping to attract new private investment and support new job opportunities".

It said that the launch of the next stage of the CCUS cluster process represented "an important step towards a net zero economy", arguing the UK was an attractive business environment for the nascent CCUS sector due to its access to "unrivalled" carbon storage capacity in depleted gas reservoirs in the North Sea.

David Parkin, project director of the HyNet scheme, said he was "delighted" that six projects within the cluster had been "given the go-ahead" to establish CCS infrastructure int eh North West.

"This will give the North West the opportunity to produce the UK's first zero carbon cement, and to abate emissions from the UK's largest energy to waste facility," he said. "The hydrogen produced from Vertex will allow vital industries such as chemicals, food and drink, paper and metal production to fully decarbonise, retaining and creating new high value manufacturing jobs."

He said that the HyNet project would be able to capture and store 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually by 2030 - amounting to roughly a quarter of all emissions across the north west of the UK - and create 6,000 jobs in the region.

"Today's announcement is a critical step in ensuring HyNet gets delivered, delivering real decarbonisation progress and delivering economic benefit to the region," he said. "The transition to a low carbon economy provides the UK with a fantastic opportunity to protect and create highly skilled jobs, create a sustainable supply chain, and provide UK businesses with the ability to deliver the environmentally friendly products that consumers are increasingly demanding."

Ruth Herbert, chief executive at the Carbon Capture and Storage Association, said she hoped the next stage of the process would advance quickly so that the "world-leading projects" could move forward.

"This announcement also sends a very strong signal that CCUS and net zero remains a priority for the UK government, particularly since it comes during a change in leadership," she said. "CCUS is critical in achieving net zero and positioning the UK as the world's first at-scale hydrogen economy. It will transform our industrial regions - driving jobs and growth through inward investment and export opportunities. That 41 eligible projects applied to Phase 2 demonstrates the scale of interest in CCUS in the UK.

"We look forward to getting further clarity on the timetable for future phases and the selection of further clusters in the autumn, as well as progress on the Energy Bill - all crucial if we are to meet the government's ambition of four operational clusters by 2030, remain on track to achieve net zero by 2050 and secure our place as a global leader in CCUS technology."