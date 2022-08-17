M&S partners with AgriSound in bid to boost pollinators and crop yields across farms

Credit: M&S / AgriSound
The in-field sensor trial aims to support farmers with pollinator management to maintain quality of produce and improve crop yields

Marks & Spencer has teamed up agri-tech start-up AgriSound on a three-year collaboration aimed at helping farmers increase their yields by using acoustic and environmental sensor technology to track the number of pollinators in their crops. 

M&S said the project would see two of its 'Select Farms' - Plumford in Kent and G's Growers in Cambridgeshire - install in-field sensors for three years, allowing them to track the number of bees and other pollinators visiting their farm in real-time and target specific interventions for boosting the numbers of such pollinators on their farms in order to boost yields.

Biodiversity group AgriSound, based in York, specialises in listening devices that combine acoustic technology and environmental sensors to monitor the density of key pollinators, including bumblebees and honeybees, as well as the wider insect community remotely, it explained. These devices then collect and send data via mobile data, with users able to see results via a smartphone or web app.

Casey Woodward, founder and CEO of AgriSound, said development of the Polly technology had "taken years of dedicated research" and could offer "unique insights into pollinator activity". "I look forward to working closely with the teams at M&S, Plumford and G's Growers to help protect local pollinator communities," he said.

At Plumford in Kent, the sensors are be located in a new orchard to help assess the effectiveness of different densities of wildflowers in attracting pollinators, according to M&S. Meanwhile, G's Growers in Cambridgeshire are planning to place the sensors in a range of different agri-environment habitats, such as hedgerows, pollen and nectar mix and wild bird seed mix, to evaluate the relative value of these different habitats in attracting pollinators at different times of the year.

M&S said it would share its findings from the two projects with the wider industry. 

The collaboration forms part of the retailer's five-year Farming with Nature programme, which it launched last year to support its Select Farmers to become more resilient to environmental challenges spanning climate change and biodiversity loss.  

As part of the programme, M&S said it has also teamed up with specialist industry partner LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) to strengthen pollinator-friendly farming practices across M&S's grower base in the UK.

Already LEAF Marque certified, M&S said its British growers set aside a minimum of five per cent, or an average of 11 per cent, of their farmland for wildlife. That includes 925 hectares of wildflowers, equivalent to more than 1,000 football pitches, it said.

M&S said it had also been working with the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust, FERA and Kings Frontier to test different wildflower seed mixes on a number of M&S Select Farms in a bid to enhance yield and reduce costs through pollination and reduced pests.  It is offering these seeds to all its growers at a discounted rate, and the initiative has so far led to the creation of 15 hectares of habitat.

"Improving biodiversity is at the forefront of our plans to help farmers become more resilient to the impact of climate change," said Andrew Clappen, technical director for M&S Food. "Pollinators are the unsung heroes of British farming - helping to improve yields and quality while benefitting the wider environment."

