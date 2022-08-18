UK start-up raises £3.5m to develop greener vinyl for music industry

A British tech start-up has raised £3.5m from investors to commercialise its patent-pending technology which streamlines the manufacture of making vinyl records in a bid to drive down emissions and costs.

Vinyl platform elasticStage, which claims its method of producing vinyl records and artwork is more sustainable and ethical than conventional processes, this week announced it has raised £3.5m in total from a consortium of investors and music-industry heavyweights, following the closure of its seed funding round.

The start-up describes itself as "the world's first on-demand vinyl manufacturer" and claims to creates vinyl records using "revolutionary" techniques which have not been used in the music industry before.

Each manufactured record is made from a first-generation recording, which effectively eliminates the old-fashioned way of pressing vinyl and offset printing, therefore removing the heat and reducing the energy required as part of production, the firm explained.

In addition, the novel production process has eliminated the need for harsh chemicals and PVC. Waste will also be reduced using its production method, as records can be produced quickly and on-demand and with a minimal order of just one record, making "the issue of unsold stock in bargain bins and warehouses a thing of the past."

The start-up said that it would use the investment to scale its growth plans, so as to further develop its technology and enter into key partnerships within the music industry.

It also revealed plans to open its first London-based production and fulfilment centre later this year, where it said it was looking to work with a number of key players in the music industry on a trial run of its services.

"We have built a revolutionary way to manufacture vinyl that will soon replace the current outdated, traditional method that uses harmful chemicals and a lot of energy, along with long lead times and unnecessary warehousing," said Steve Rhodes, CEO and co-founder of elasticStage. "We are already in talks with a major DSP for integrating our tech and we can't wait to help the industry in meeting commercial demand for vinyl at speed. At the same time, rightsholders can considerably increase the number of catalogue titles available, which will help boost revenue."

He added: "We have truly modernised the vinyl manufacturing process and are also perfectly situated for the growing number of creators, estimated to reach 50 million by 2025, that currently have no or little access to vinyl."

This article is part of the Net Zero Commodities Hub, hosted in partnership with Wood Mackenzie.

Want to find out more about the net zero transition and how businesses are seizing the opportunities on offer? Sign up now for the Net Zero Festival, which will take place in London on September 28th and 29th.