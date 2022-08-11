Archer Aviation receives $10m deposit to develop zero emission eVTOL aircraft

Archer Aviation has received a $10m deposit from United Airlines to support its plans to produce 100 electric vehicle take-off and landing (eVOTL) aircraft.

The companies have described the payment as a "watershed moment" for the sustainable aviation industry and said it demonstrates growing confidence that eVTOL aircraft can be commercialised.

Archer's eVOTL is a fully-electric aircraft which aims to operate as part of urban air mobility networks. The company said the design could carry passengers at speeds of 150mph for up to 60 miles at a noise level which is 100 times quieter than a helicopter.

"To receive a cash deposit is validation of Archer's achievements to date, not only with flight testing and product development, but also a great signal of confidence in our roadmap to commercialisation," said Adam Goldstein, Archer's chief executive officer. "We're thankful to United for their continued partnership as we usher in this new era in air travel."

Michael Leskinen, president of United Airlines Ventures, said the interest in the nascent zero emission aviation sector was starting to reach critical mass. "We are witnessing an inflection point where consumers, businesses, and policymakers are all aligned to prioritise technology that reduces the impact of climate change," he said. "United Airlines Ventures has invested in a diverse roster of companies working in support of our goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, without the use of traditional carbon offsets.

"We believe eVTOLs have the potential to both help achieve carbon-neutral travel and serve as an innovative new tool to change how United customers experience comfort, convenience, and efficiency during their commutes within cities across the globe."

In its announcement on the new funding, Archer said it had recently completed its production aircraft's Preliminary Design Review (PDR) and is now advancing to the next stage of its development and commercialisation efforts.

The PDR is a review of the aircraft design to ensure the program is on track and the design is mature enough to proceed to the next development phase and kick-off of production of long lead time hardware.

United Airlines originally agreed to invest in Archer's sustainable aircraft in 2021 and the cash deposit is the latest in a series of steps in support of the company's eVOTL plans. For example, United recently formed a Joint eVTOL Advisory Committee with Archer, allowing the parties to work more closely together on eVTOL maintenance and operational matters.

The latest cash injection combined with the model passing a number of certification standards means that Archer has said it is confident that the aircraft could be ready for commercial use by 2024, with operations launching shortly thereafter.