Electric car company Polestar has joined forces with hydrofoil electric boat company Candela in a new partnership, which will see it supply the marine specialist with battery and charging systems for its vessels.

The companies hailed the multi-year agreement as a "world first" between the fast-expanding electric automotive and marine industries. It is also the first time that EV manufacturer Polestar has supplied battery and charging systems to a third party.

In an announcement this morning the companies said they hoped the combination of their technologies would "propel the growth of sustainable electric mobility in society".

Candela's zero emission electric boats feature computer-guided hydrofoils which lift the hull of the boat above water, which according to the company means they use up to 80 per cent less energy at high speeds when compared to traditional motorboats.

"I am fascinated by the way Candela's boats glide elegantly and efficiently through, or better, over the water - amazing proof of the great aesthetics and experiences modern, sustainable technology can create," said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar's chief executive officer.

"That Polestar will be part of future projects with Candela by supplying an essential part for the innovative propulsion of their boats is awesome. As a battery supplier to Candela, we can help drive the transition to cleaner oceans and lakes and electrify waterborne transport."

Gustav Hasselskog, Candela's chief executive officer, similarly hailed Polestar as a "dream partner."

"While electrification of cars has come a long way in the last few years, the marine sector has fallen behind," he said.

"Marrying our efficient hydrofoil technology to high-capacity batteries from Polestar means we can speed up the mass market adoption of electric boats together."

The companies added that the announcement of the new deal marks the start of a broader intended partnership with both firms "committed to exploring further opportunities for future collaboration".