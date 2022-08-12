Tesco and Renault launch fully electric deliveries to city-centre stores

Supermarket Tesco has this week debuted a new zero-emission electric lorry to make deliveries from its distribution centres to stores in city centres, which the retailer said could replace 30,000 diesel-fuelled road miles with clean energy each year.

The supermarket said the electrically-powered lorry, which has been made by Renault Trucks and is known as the D Wide E-Tech model, is the first of its kind. It is now delivering to more than 400 stores in Greater London, with further electric lorries set to enter service in the coming months.

The electric lorry has a range of up to 130 miles and is able to carry the same payload as the diesel truck it replaces, Tesco said.

The retail giant said the new electric vehicles (EVs) will play an increasingly important role in delivering goods into areas where diesel lorries will be prohibited as more towns and cities plan low-emission zones in a bid to tackle poor air quality.

Each electric lorry is expected to replace around 30,000 miles per year of diesel-fuelled road miles with clean green energy, removing 23 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year. The supermarket has installed dedicated electric charge points at its Dagenham distribution centre to power the new trucks.

"We are delighted that Tesco has chosen to partner with Renault Trucks on its journey to net zero and selected the E-Tech D-Wide for its first fully electric model to move refrigerated goods more quietly and with zero emissions across the Greater London area," said Carlos Rodrigues, managing director at Renault Trucks UK and Ireland.

Currently, heavy goods vehicles, including delivery vehicles, make up around 16 per cent of the UK's domestic transport emissions meaning that emerging zero emission models could play a major role in deliver on the country's net zero goals. Adding electric delivery lorries to its fleet will contribute to Tesco's efforts to achieve net zero emissions in its own operations by 2035, the company said.

The new delivery trucks are the latest step in the company's wider transport decarbonisation efforts. In January this year, Tesco became the first UK retailer to add electric heavy freight articulated trucks to its fleet, which are now being used to transport products emissions-free between Cardiff rail terminal and its distribution centre in Magor.

Tesco said it is also working with Volta Trucks on a prototype full-electric lorry. The Volta Zero was specifically designed to help tackle the problem of emissions in urban areas, while also helping to improve road safety through a new purpose-built, ground-up design.

"We all want to see improved air quality and less pollution in our towns and cities, and electric vehicles will play a crucial role in achieving this," said Jason Tarry, Tesco chief executive.

"The Tesco distribution network is one of the largest in the UK and provides us with a great opportunity to roll out new technologies like this industry-leading E Tech electric truck from Renault Trucks. Together with our switch to electric home delivery vans and rolling out electric vehicle charging points for our customers, we're really excited about the improvements we're making across our business, and our transition to electric vehicles."