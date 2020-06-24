nature
Defra launches natural capital tool to help businesses make greener decisions
Tool is the first time evidence and guidance about UK natural capital will be accessible in one place
Biodiversity will be 2020's crisis subject
In 2020, business leaders should be developing robust strategies that to embed nature protection into their firm's operations, writes CISL's Gemma Cranston
Wates Group promises to go zero carbon by 2025
Construction and property development firm pledges to be zero waste and zero carbon within five years
Labour pledges to create ten new "national nature parks" across England
Labour plans to shake up England's system of protected land designations in new plans for nature
Gucci boss challenges CEOs to roll out supply chain offset schemes
Luxury fashion chief says businesses should pump more cash into conservation efforts
Building industry unveils 2030 climate resilience goal
Industry body says built environment sector needs a clear goal to improve climate change resilience and enhance nature
Going, going, gone: UK wildlife population suffering 'worrying declines'
Coalition of wildlife charities concludes key biodiversity metrics are down 13 per cent since the 1970s, with some wildlife populations losing up to a quarter of their number
Public concern for nature hits record high
Official data reveals nine in ten are concerned about threats to the natural environment
Business for Nature: New initiative launches to bring business into biodiversity battle
Business for Nature aims to create a global 'business movement to help reverse the loss of nature by 2030'
Wilderness Foundation: Meet the charity harnessing nature's power to change mindsets
The boss of this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards' Charity Partner reflects on the organisation's role in tackling the twin crises of mental health and climate change
Michael Gove launches £10m drive to boost access to nature
Government's 'Year of Green Action' aims to boost environmental action and awareness among Britons
Does the UK need a 'Global Nature Conservation Fund'?
Think tanks call on government to allocate money from international aid budget to tackle illegal wildlife trade, deforestation, and climate change
Putting a price on nature: UK natural environment worth £761bn
Latest report from ONS underscores rise of clean power and growing efficiency of UK economy
Don't Look Back in Anger: Liam Gallagher advert urges climate action
The "alternative Christmas advert" from The Climate Coalition shows a snowman melting from the impacts of climate change
Scientists develop sustainable spider silk in green materials breakthrough
Green material mimics the properties of 'wonder material' spider silk, one of the world's strongest materials