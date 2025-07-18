Planning and Infrastructure Bill: Government moves to tighten nature protections - but do amendments 'still fall short'?

Government backs fresh safeguards to strengthen legal tests for Environmental Delivery Plans - but green groups argue welcome moves to bolster nature protections do not go far enough
Could the government be about to strengthen its sweeping planning reforms to address growing concerns that the flagship Planning and Infrastructure Bill risks badly undermining nature protections? Following...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis