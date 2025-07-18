Planning and Infrastructure Bill: Government moves to tighten nature protections - but do amendments 'still fall short'?

Stuart Stone
clock • 10 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government backs fresh safeguards to strengthen legal tests for Environmental Delivery Plans - but green groups argue welcome moves to bolster nature protections do not go far enough

Could the government be about to strengthen its sweeping planning reforms to address growing concerns that the flagship Planning and Infrastructure Bill risks badly undermining nature protections? Following...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: 'Circular-native' businesses growing faster than linear competitors

'UK first': Edinburgh International Festival achieves BSI Net Zero Pathway verification

More on Biodiversity

First commercial-scale offshore wind seaweed farm harvested off Dutch coast
Technology

First commercial-scale offshore wind seaweed farm harvested off Dutch coast

Harvest at Amazon-funded seaweed farm provides valuable insights into seaweed cultivation and carbon removal potential

Amber Rolt
clock 15 July 2025 • 3 min read
The NHS 10-year health plan is missing a crucial ingredient: nature
Risk

The NHS 10-year health plan is missing a crucial ingredient: nature

There is now ample evidence to show how access to nature improves health and well-being - and yet it is not mentioned once in the 168 pages of the government's new plan

Andrea Mechelli, Giulia Vivaldi, Michael Smythe, and Nick Bridge - The Conversation
clock 07 July 2025 • 5 min read
If government is serious about nature recovery, it must harness the full power of the market to do so
Politics

If government is serious about nature recovery, it must harness the full power of the market to do so

For natural capital markets to flourish, and for private money to flow, the government needs to properly commit to them, writes Kitty Thompson from the Conservative Environment Network

Kitty Thompson, Conservative Environment Network
clock 04 July 2025 • 4 min read