Could corporate biodiversity efforts become a new front for greenwashing?

clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New research from RepRisk reveals incidents of alleged greenwashing relating to biodiversity projects have tripled over the past year

The global share of companies linked to both alleged greenwashing and biodiversity risks has doubled over the past five years, suggesting a rising awareness of nature-related risks is increasing pressure...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Live more sustainably': Ikea debuts new Energy Services range

Climate-driven extreme weather takes bite out of British bread production

More on Marketing

'Live more sustainably': Ikea debuts new Energy Services range
Marketing

'Live more sustainably': Ikea debuts new Energy Services range

Ikea partners with Aria and Soly to offer customers home renewable energy solutions

Amber Rolt
clock 08 October 2025 • 1 min read
'Greenhushing' is a trend that leaves businesses downplaying their environmental wins
Marketing

'Greenhushing' is a trend that leaves businesses downplaying their environmental wins

Could 'greenhushing' do as much damage to businesses as the 'greenwashing' it is seeking to guard against?

Marta Nieto-Garcia, University of Portsmouth, Universidad de Salamanca; Diletta Acuti, University of Bath, and Nayla Khan, University of Portsmouth - The Conversation
clock 22 September 2025 • 4 min read
'Join the bean revolution': New campaign calls for switch to more sustainable diets
Marketing

'Join the bean revolution': New campaign calls for switch to more sustainable diets

The Food Foundation, Veg Power, and National Lottery Fund join forces to promote beans as an affordable and sustainable food staple

Amber Rolt
clock 11 September 2025 • 3 min read