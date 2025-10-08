Could corporate biodiversity efforts become a new front for greenwashing?

New research from RepRisk reveals incidents of alleged greenwashing relating to biodiversity projects have tripled over the past year
The global share of companies linked to both alleged greenwashing and biodiversity risks has doubled over the past five years, suggesting a rising awareness of nature-related risks is increasing pressure...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis