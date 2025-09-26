The Wildlife Trusts: Nature being hit by 'frightening pace' of climate change

Government urged to overhaul adaptation policy, as campaigners warn UK is 'shockingly underprepared' for level of disruption seen across southern Europe
Wildlife and nature have borne the brunt of extreme shifts in weather patterns and the "frightening pace" of climate change over the past year, a stark new report by The Wildlife Trusts has today warned....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis