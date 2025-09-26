The Wildlife Trusts: Nature being hit by 'frightening pace' of climate change

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Wildfire at The Roaches in Staffordshire (c) Rod Kirkpatrick
Image:

Wildfire at The Roaches in Staffordshire (c) Rod Kirkpatrick

Government urged to overhaul adaptation policy, as campaigners warn UK is 'shockingly underprepared' for level of disruption seen across southern Europe

Wildlife and nature have borne the brunt of extreme shifts in weather patterns and the "frightening pace" of climate change over the past year, a stark new report by The Wildlife Trusts has today warned....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

GB Energy confirms first NHS Trusts to benefit from £180m solar funding

Amazon co-founds research centre to develop sustainable water practices for AI infrastructure

More on Biodiversity

Nature is critical infrastructure - the UK government should treat it that way
Biodiversity

Nature is critical infrastructure - the UK government should treat it that way

Embedding natural systems dependency into planning and infrastructure decisions is essential for growth that is sustainable, resilient, and long-lasting, writes Nattergal CEO Archie Struthers

Archie Struthers, Nattergal
clock 25 September 2025 • 4 min read
Profitability improves with shift to regenerative system
Biodiversity

Profitability improves with shift to regenerative system

The motivation for the move to regenerative farming was both altruistic and financial on one Shropshire family farm - Wendy Short finds out more

Wendy Short, Farmers Guardian
clock 19 September 2025 • 6 min read
Defra warned of possible 'serious failures' to comply with marine environment laws
Biodiversity

Defra warned of possible 'serious failures' to comply with marine environment laws

Office for Environmental Protection uncovers evidence of potential failure to meet 2020 legal deadline to improve the state of marine habitats

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 September 2025 • 5 min read