The NHS 10-year health plan is missing a crucial ingredient: nature

There is now ample evidence to show how access to nature improves health and well-being - and yet it is not mentioned once in the 168 pages of the government's new plan
The UK government has finally unveiled its much anticipated 10-year Plan for improving England's health. It contains a long overdue focus on prevention, after years of sidestepping by previous administrations....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis