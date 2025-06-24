Survey: Nature increasingly seen as strategic priority for investors, despite ESG backlash

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Nature increasingly recognised for its key role in driving both risks and returns, major survey of 500 investors worldwide suggests

Investors are increasingly backing nature restoration efforts across major markets worldwide, despite a political backlash against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies over the past year,...

Stuart Stone
