'Nature takes a seat in the boardroom': Study reveals growing corporate action on nature

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Business for Nature study details how top corporates are increasingly adopting ambitious nature strategies that integrate with wider climate goals

Despite geopolitical headwinds, companies are increasingly recognising nature as an enabler of climate action and long-term resilience and as such are integrating nature-focused initiatives into their...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Government urged to remove financial and technical barriers to heat pump adoption

UK Ammonia Alliances launches in bid to accelerate growth of low carbon ammonia

More on Risk

Climateflation: Study shows how extreme weather is to blame for rising food prices
Risk

Climateflation: Study shows how extreme weather is to blame for rising food prices

Household staples such as butter and coffee are driving food price inflation, with extreme weather continuing to drive up cost of living, new ECIU analysis warns

Amber Rolt
clock 21 October 2025 • 5 min read
Europe's climate is changing fast: Here's how it is affecting people and the economy
Risk

Europe's climate is changing fast: Here's how it is affecting people and the economy

Daily life for people living in Europe is already becoming unpredictable due to the consequences of extreme weather, explains University of Salford﻿ lecturer Rosemary Anthony

Rosemary Anthony, University of Salford
clock 20 October 2025 • 4 min read
'Rising threat': Environment Agency publishes new flood resilience guidance
Risk

'Rising threat': Environment Agency publishes new flood resilience guidance

FloodReady Review and Action Plan provides recommendations and practical steps for enhancing property flood resilience measures

Amber Rolt
clock 17 October 2025 • 2 min read