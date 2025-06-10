'Now is not the time to turn our backs on nature': Leading scientists issue warning to PM ahead of Spending Review

EXCLUSIVE: More than 35 nature experts urge government to ensure nature is properly valued in all economic decisions and reaffirm UK climate leadership ahead of COP30 Summit
A group of over 35 leading academics have signed a joint letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer ahead of this week's Spending Review, urging the government to better protect and restore nature in order...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis