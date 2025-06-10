'Now is not the time to turn our backs on nature': Leading scientists issue warning to PM ahead of Spending Review

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

EXCLUSIVE: More than 35 nature experts urge government to ensure nature is properly valued in all economic decisions and reaffirm UK climate leadership ahead of COP30 Summit

A group of over 35 leading academics have signed a joint letter to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer ahead of this week's Spending Review, urging the government to better protect and restore nature in order...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How Snugg is using a cashback model to help Brits fund and plan green home upgrades

'Model for future net zero builds': NHS unveils first carbon neutral facility

More on Policy

'Now is not the time to turn our backs on nature': Leading scientists issue warning to PM ahead of Spending Review
Policy

'Now is not the time to turn our backs on nature': Leading scientists issue warning to PM ahead of Spending Review

EXCLUSIVE: More than 35 nature experts urge government to ensure nature is properly valued in all economic decisions and reaffirm UK climate leadership ahead of COP30 Summit

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 June 2025 • 5 min read
Government proposes to widen UK ban on 'destructive' bottom trawler fishing
Policy

Government proposes to widen UK ban on 'destructive' bottom trawler fishing

An additional 30,000 square kilometres of UK waters could be protected from bottom trawling under new proposals from Defra

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 June 2025 • 5 min read
Global Briefing: US Department of Energy revokes $3.7bn earmarked for carbon capture and clean energy
Policy

Global Briefing: US Department of Energy revokes $3.7bn earmarked for carbon capture and clean energy

DOE withdraws clean tech funding, as Meta inks 20-year nuclear deal and German asset manager divests from Exxon over emissions disclosures

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 06 June 2025 • 10 min read