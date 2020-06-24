Grant Shapps
Government ramps-up on-street EV charge point funding to £10m
Department for Transport estimates another 3,600 home electric car charging points could be installed under the expanded funding programme
Government to review Air Passenger Duty as part of Flybe rescue plan
Treasury promises review of Air Passenger Duty will keep in mind the UK's net zero emission climate change commitments
Waste-to-fuel: Government announces £6.5m funding for green transport fuel plants
Department for Transport announces support for two plants which aim to produce low carbon road and aviation fuel from waste feedstocks
'Postcodes should play no part': Councils urged to step up EV charging provision
Government laments 'clear gaps' in EV charge point provision across UK as it urges councils to apply for £5m funding pot
CCC: Aviation and shipping strategies should be pulled into line with net zero goals
Committee on Climate Change writes to Transport Secretary to reiterate that UK net zero goal for 2050 includes international aviation and shipping emissions
HS2 to be delayed by up to five years as cost spirals to £88bn
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells MPs full London-Birmingham services will not begin until 2031
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps casts doubt on Heathrow expansion
Shapps questions whether third runway 'stacks up' on financial grounds and promises to take 'really, really close look' at case for expansion
'More convenient than ever': Government boosts on-street EV charging fund
Additional £2.5m of funding announced, as new Transport Secretary Grant Shapps declares that he wants electric cars to be 'normal rather than the exception'
UK train operators U-turn on Interrail exit
BREAKING: Following outcry over yesterday's announcement that Britain would leave EU-wide rail pass scheme, Britain's rail industry changes course