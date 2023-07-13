'Finally seen sense': Government gives greenlight to Hornsea Project Four Offshore Wind Farm

The latest phase of the giant Hornsea Offshore Wind Farm project has been granted development consent by Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps.

The government announced late yesterday it has approved plans from developer Orsted for Hornsea Project Four, which is set to deliver 180 giant turbines and 2.6GW of new clean power capacity.

The project, which is on track to become the second largest UK offshore wind farm to date, is located in the western part of the Hornsea zone off the coast of east Yorkshire. It would join the 1.2GW Hornsea One project, which has been operating since 2020, the 1.38GW Hornsea Two project, which came online last year, and the 2.85GW Hornsea Three project, which is the largest offshore wind project to be approved to date.

Ana Musat, executive director of policy at trade body RenewableUK, hailed the project as a major step forward for the UK's fast expanding offshore wind sector. "It's great to see one of the UK's largest offshore wind farms getting the green light from the government, at a time when we urgently need to get cracking on building new clean energy projects to generate the cheapest power for billpayers and enable us to bolster domestic supply chains," she said. "Hornsea Four will strengthen Britain's energy security significantly, helping us to move away from the volatility of international gas prices and closer towards energy independence, as well as enabling us to take a major leap forward towards net zero."

However, the project has also come something of a cause celebre for campaigners calling for fast tracked planning processes for new renewables developments, after the approval faced a five-month delay.

The original application was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for consideration by Orsted Hornsea Project Four Limited on 29 September 2021 and accepted for Examination on 27 October 2021. However, earlier this year the planning authority handed the final decision on the project to the government.

Yesterday, Shapps approved the project, ruling that while it would result in some environmental impacts "the urgent need for low-carbon energy infrastructure" justified the decision.

Sam Richards, founder and campaign director at Britain Remade, said that while it was good news that the government "has finally seen sense… the unnecessary five-month delay just goes to show how broken our planning system is".

"If we want be energy secure, if we want to slash energy bills and if we want to drive growth and create job, we have to speed up the time it takes to get major clean energy projects, like Hornsea Four, up and running," he said, adding that the project was set to provide enough clean power for over a million homes. "It is frankly ridiculous that it can take up to 13-years for an offshore wind farm to go from idea to generating power, when actually building the thing takes two years at most.

"Britain can be a clean energy superpower, but to achieve this we need to rapidly fix our broken planning system."

However, Paul Morrison, chief executive at the Planning Inspectorate, defended the process. "The Planning Inspectorate has now examined more than 100 nationally significant infrastructure projects since the Planning Act 2008 process was introduced, ensuring local communities have had the opportunity of being involved in the examination of projects that may affect them," he said.

"Local communities continue to be given the opportunity of being involved in the examination of projects that may affect them. Local people, the local authority and other Interested Parties were able to participate in this six-month Examination. The Examining Authority listened and gave full consideration to all local views and the evidence gathered during the Examination before making its recommendation to the Secretary of State."

But concerns over planning delays and long waits for grid connections remain widespread across the renewables sectors, with developers warning it is likely to prove impossible to meet clean energy and climate goals without a significant accelerating in planning processes.

Orsted is now set to review the development consent order before moving forward with the next phase of the project.

The approval represents a significant boost for the sector at a time when the industry has warned the government this summer's clean power contract auction could fail to deliver anticipated levels of new capacity given developers are wrestling with rising material and labour costs.

In related news, work reportedly started this week to upgrade or 'repower' one of the UK's oldest onshore wind farms at a site in Scotland.

ScottishPower started work to install new larger turbines at the Hagshaw Hill wind farm in South Lanarkshire, promising to generate five times more power with almost half as many turbines. The 26 turbines that were first installed in 1995 are to be replaced with 14 modern, larger turbines, as well as an onsite energy storage system.

Currently, repowering an ageing wind farm requires an entirely new planning consent and as such ScottishPower and other developers are calling on the government to urgently deliver mooted proposals to fast track planning decisions for repowering projects.

