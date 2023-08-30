Government moves to axe proposed hydrogen levy on households

The government has today put forward an amendment to its upcoming Energy Bill that would axe previous plans to introduce a hydrogen levy on domestic energy bills to help fund the development of new hydrogen infrastructure.

The reforms would instead see a new levy imposed on the gas shipping industry, as the government looks to secure the funding necessary to deliver a wave of new low carbon hydrogen production facilities.

The government had originally proposed a new levy on domestic energy bills from 2025 to help fund contracts with hydrogen producers designed to enable the development of low carbon hydrogen production facilities and associated infrastructure.

But the proposals have faced opposition from some backbench MPs and campaigners, who have warned they would load further costs on households at a time when energy bills remain at high levels.

An analysis earlier this year from think tank Onward calculated the levy would have to rise to £118 a year for the average household by 2030 if the government is to deliver on its target of 10GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by the end of the decade.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps recently signalled he was opposed to the proposed levy, arguing that it was wrong "to see people's household bills unnecessarily bashed by this" and declaring that funding for new hydrogen projects would have to be secured "further up the chain".

Today's amendment confirms the levy on domestic bills will be dropped, and effectively replaced with a new levy on the gas shipping industry.

"Our changes to the Energy Bill put fairness at the heart of our plans to drive forward low-carbon hydrogen, which will boost energy security and help lower bills in the long term," said a spokesperson at the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero. "The new levy would be aimed at the gas shipping industry and will help to ensure those who benefit from hydrogen can support the UK's growing hydrogen economy, with the potential to create over 12,000 new jobs by 2030."

The government is now expected to consult on the new scheme before introducing the new levy.

The proposals will spark fears the additional costs faced by gas shipping firms will still filter through to end users, but the government argued it was fairer to impose the costs of the new hydrogen subsidy regime higher up the energy supply chain, with costs focused on sectors that are expected to benefit most from early hydrogen deployment.

A significant pipeline of new green and blue hydrogen projects has developed in recent years, as industrial firms look to deliver on the government's net zero emissions goals. But developers have repeatedly warned that in order to reach a final investment decision on the wave of new projects the government will need to finalise the details of the subsidy and regulatory regime that will govern the sector.

Jack Richardson, head of energy and climate at think tank Onward, welcomed the new reforms. "Dropping the hydrogen levy is the right decision to maintain public support for net zero and deliver politically sustainable funding for the industry," he said. "Hydrogen will be a crucial part of the mix but probably not for home heating, so it would be unfair to directly raise household bills by up to £120 from 2030 to pay for it."

Jo Gideon, MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central, said: "I'm pleased ministers have listened and dropped the hydrogen levy. Supporting the UK's hydrogen industry is vital to decarbonise British industry and secure manufacturers' future, like the ceramic producers in my constituency. But the cost shouldn't fall on households. This sensible compromise will take us closer to net zero, create jobs and limit the costs to billpayers."

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.