UK-US private climate finance talks yield $2bn in commitments for developing countries

Financiers and philanthropists have committed more than $2bn to help developing countries decarbonise their energy systems and adapt to escalating climate impacts at talks jointly hosted by the UK and US in Windsor yesterday.

A 'climate finance mobilisation forum' hosted by US Climate Envoy John Kerry and Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday resulted in a number of fresh private sector climate finance commitments, according to a statement published by the White House.

Roughly $1bn has been committed to nature-based solutions projects in emerging markets - including regenerative farming, agroforestry, and water management programmes - through a new joint venture from Builders Vision, a venture capital firm founded by Walmart heir Lukas Walton, Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co, and asset management firm Renewables Resources Group, the update confirms.

Builders Vision also separately committed $100m in oceans-related investments and grants for developing economies at the event.

In addition, Lagos-headquartered non-profit the Tony Elumelu Foundation announced it was launching a $500m 'Coalition for African Entrepreneurs', and impact investor LeapFrog Investments committed the same sum for supporting companies in the built environment, energy, mobility, and food sectors that can address climate change impacts in Asia and Africa.

The Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI), meanwhile, announced a $100m new fund, the Terra Carta Accelerator Fund, which will focus on natural capital projects and supply chains across industries in emerging countries. Launched by King Charles in 2020, the organisation brings together private sector actors committed to delivering a nature-positive, net zero future.

And the Forrest Group - which brings together companies, philanthropic activities, and private investments from Australian magnate Andrew Forrest - announced it intended to pursue a "unique portfolio of blended philanthropic, private, and public finance" as it looks to scale up its 'green' metals businesses in emerging economies.

Representatives from Boston Consulting Group, Blackrock, Standard Chartered, and Allianz also attended the talks in Windsor, according to the update.

The White House said progress on mobilising private finance for developing countries would be driven forward further at a high level business and philanthropy delivery forum planned at COP28, which is set to take place in Dubai in December.

The forum, which is scheduled during the Leaders Climate Action Summit portion of the summit, will focus on "removing barriers to progress, showcasing what is working, and identifying opportunities for collaboration, and acceleration," the White House said.

The meeting came as both the US and UK governments continue to face criticism from developing countries and green groups for failing to provide promised direct funding in line with previous climate finance pledges.

Shapps yesterday insisted the UK would honour its pledge to provide £11.6bn of climate finance by 2026, despite leaked documents that show current levels of funding mean the government would have to drastically increase funding over the next two years if the targets is to be met.

