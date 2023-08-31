Cabinet reshuffle: Claire Coutinho replaces Grant Shapps as Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Claire Coutinho entered Downing Street as DESNZ Secretary this morning | Credit: Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Claire Coutinho entered Downing Street as DESNZ Secretary this morning | Credit: Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

Former junior Minister at Department for Education to head up DESNZ, after Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary

Claire Coutinho has been appointed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, replacing Grant Shapps who is to take on the role of Defence Secretary after the surprise resignation of Ben Wallace...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'I stand by my pledge': Therese Coffey defiant in housebuilder nutrient pollution row

'Climate is the new culprit': How the Panama Canal drought exposes growing global supply chain risks

Most read
01

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Government announces plans to revamp heat pump grant offer

31 August 2023 • 6 min read
02

UK threatens to quit Energy Charter Treaty

01 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

'Not fit for purpose': Green groups secure High Court hearing over government's net zero plans

01 September 2023 • 4 min read
04

Octopus Energy inks deal to acquire Shell's UK and Germany home energy business

01 September 2023 • 2 min read
05

National Grid announces return of winter flexible tariff plan

31 August 2023 • 3 min read

More on Politics

Let's turn the page on Sunak's senseless summer
Politics

Let's turn the page on Sunak's senseless summer

The UK Prime Minister has enthusiastically attempted to drive a wedge in the British public's consensus that climate change is a threat that needs managing, writes Tufts University's Rachel Kyte

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 29 August 2023 • 4 min read
'A landmark day': Business leaders call on government to back ULEZ expansion
Politics

'A landmark day': Business leaders call on government to back ULEZ expansion

Green business leaders write to Prime Minister urging him to end attacks on air quality policies, as London Mayor Sadiq Khan accuses government of throwing 'decades of progress on clean air into reverse'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 August 2023 • 5 min read
Grant Shapps visiting Civil Nuclear Constabulary tactical firearms training this week | Credit: Rosie Hallam / DESNZ
Politics

UK plots 'landmark' global energy security summit for spring 2024

Governments and energy firms to be invited to London Energy Conference focused on preventing future energy system shocks following Russia's war in Ukraine

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 August 2023 • 5 min read