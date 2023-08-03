'We still need clarity': Energy bosses urge government to improve investment environment

The government was yesterday "at great pains" to reassure energy industry leaders that it remains fully committed to the UK's net zero transition, following controversial plans to roll back of a number of decarbonisation policies.

According to various media reports, a Number 10 meeting yesterday between Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps and senior executives from many of the UK's largest energy companies saw the government offer assurances it remains committed to its climate goals, despite a series of high profile attacks on environmental policies.

Following the meeting Shapps said: "The consensus among energy firms was clear - there are immense opportunities ahead and these can only be seized if the UK government, industry and regulators work together across the sector to accelerate investment into renewables, bring down bills and deliver on net zero."

The comments represent something of a shift in tone following the government's promotion of new oil and gas licenses, attacks on air quality policies, new plans to delay waste packaging rules and energy efficiency standards, and reports of a split in Cabinet over the planned zero emission vehicle mandate.

Energy chiefs publicly welcomed the meeting. David Bunch, country chair at Shell UK, who attended the meeting, said: "This was a productive meeting. Shell UK has already set out significant investment ambitions to support the country's energy security and transition to a low-carbon energy system."

Ana Musat, executive director of policy at trade body RenewableUK, who also attended the meeting, said that "at a time when energy security, affordability and decarbonisation remain high on everyone's agenda, the renewable energy sector welcomed the opportunity to meet with the Secretary of State to discuss the opportunities and challenges we face".

However, reports revealed that during the meeting Shapps faced a series of warnings from energy companies and investors that the UK investment climate was weakening as a result of policy uncertainty, inflation, and intense competition from the US and EU, where governments are redoubling efforts to woo clean energy developers.

One attendee at the meeting told the Guardian that Shapps had been informed that investor interest in the UK was "not as great as it used to be" due to the country's "difficult economic circumstances" and uncertain political landscape.

"It's all dampening investor confidence, and everyone was worried about it," they said. "It's good that the government has heard these concerns. Hopefully this is the beginning of a conversation about how to move forward."

Bunch stressed that Shell's planned investments in the UK were "crucially dependent on fiscal stability, clarity of business models and ensuring shareholder value".

Similarly, Musat warned there was an urgent need to improve the investment environment for clean energy developers. "There was widespread agreement of the need to improve the UK's investment environment, as we're facing very challenging economic conditions and strong international competition for supply chain, skills and investment," she said. "We are all aware that prioritising the roll-out of cheap, homegrown renewable energy projects is essential to strengthen Britain's energy security."

She also stressed there were specific policy steps the government could take to ease planning barriers, boost the clean energy supply chain, and ensure offshore wind projects advance. Last month, developer Vattenfall paused one of its flagship offshore wind projects citing inflationary pressures. The move prompted warnings that unless the government revisits the most recent wave of clean energy contracts to take account of the higher material costs that have hit project developers in recent months, development across the industry could stall.

"Wind and solar generate power cheaper than any other new energy source, so the government can improve investor confidence in this space by ensuring that the Contracts for Difference framework takes account of the economic pressures faced by the sector," said Musat. "In addition, we highlighted the need to ensure a consistent pipeline of renewable energy projects so that we can maximise the opportunities of supply chain investment in areas where the UK has a competitive advantage, such as floating wind, cables and blades. This will enable us to create more high quality well paid jobs, especially in coastal communities outside London and the south east - offshore wind alone is set to employ over 100,000 people by 2030."

Similarly, Ruth Herbert chief executive at the Carbon Capture and Storage Association, welcomed this week's confirmation that the government is to back two further carbon capture hubs, taking the total number of projects in the pipeline to four. But she also left the meeting warning "we still need clarity" on the timeline for finalising the policy and subsidy framework for the nascent sector and delivering the first wave of projects.

The comments came as the government this morning sought to address one of the renewable energy industry's concerns, increasing the funding for the next contract for difference clean energy auction by 10 per cent to £227m. However, it remains to be seen whether the additional funding will be sufficient to secure the expected levels of new capacity from offshore wind developers who are increasingly concerned about the impact of rising material and labour costs.

Meanwhile, Shapps yesterday again sought to defend the government's plans to "max out" North Sea oil and gas reserves, arguing that failing to issue new licenses would be "nonsensical".

"Not only would it mean that we are at the behest of foreign nations, not only would it mean that 200,000 people who work in the oil and gas industries jobs' will gradually be put at risk, not only would it mean we wouldn't get billions of pounds of taxation from those oil and gas companies - worst of all, it would also mean it would quadruple the amounts of CO2 coming into the country," he told Sky News.

"It would be a mad policy not to grant these oil and gas licences. We're doing it because it gives us energy security, British energy and made here in the UK, and because it actually decreases, not increases, the amount of carbon."

But experts have rejected Shapps' analysis, arguing that the bulk of UK gas imports come from Norway, which enjoys a lower carbon footprint than gas from the North Sea, and warning that additional oil and gas production capacity is incompatible with global goals to limit temperature increases to 1.5C.

