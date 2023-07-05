'No time for delay': Energy industry calls for reforms to Contracts for Difference regime

The government is facing fresh calls from the energy industry to make changes to its clean power auction regime to help ensure the scheme delivers on its long term goals of slashing energy bills, ensuring energy security, and reducing emissions.

Three of the UK's leading energy trade associations - RenewableUK, Energy UK, and Scottish Renewables - have this week written a joint letter to Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps urging the government to revisit the way the contracts for difference (CfDs) that provide clean power generators with guaranteed prices operate.

The trade bodies have put forward a series of recommendations designed to lower energy bills by maximising private investment in renewable technologies, while at the same time ensuring industrial supply chains throughout the UK continue to grow. The bodies estimate the proposed reforms could create "tens of thousands" of high-quality, well-paid jobs.

Specifically, the trade bodies are calling for a "broader approach" for defining how best value is delivered through the CfD's next auction round - Allocation Round 5 (AR5) - both for the industry and consumer.

The letter stresses this should take account of factors including the current economic environment, international competition in the sector, and the benefits to UK the from "the timely deployment of homegrown, cost-effective renewable energy".

Industry insiders have repeatedly warned that increases in the costs of raw materials and labour mean the budget allocated is unlikely to stretch as far as previously hoped, while some have even warned that the reserve price for the auction is now too low and could deter project developers from bidding - a scenario that could stall offshore wind development and put the UK's clean energy targets at risk.

Ana Musat, executive director of policy and engagement at RenewableUK, said the parameters set by the government for this summer's clean energy auctions are "incredibly tight", warning they could "even fail to unlock investment in shovel-ready renewable projects."

"International competition for investment in clean tech has never been more intense, so Ministers have to act quickly," she said. "Time is running out, not only to secure new renewable projects in the coming months, but also to set up a framework for the rest of this decade to ensure that longer-term investments in manufacturing come to the UK instead of going overseas".

The letter warns the CfD's current emphasis on securing renewable energy capacity at the lowest possible strike price was focused on minimising expenditure rather than maximising benefit and as such risks creating a less attractive investment environment in the UK.

It goes on to highlight that this "race to the bottom on strike prices" is at odds with the reality of project costs and investment needs, which the letter warns could therefore jeopardise deployment targets.

The trade bodies said cost pressures were "especially relevant" for supply chain companies, which have been recording losses as the continuous squeeze on strike prices has been passed on to them.

As such, the letter argues that CfD strike prices are "no longer cost reflective and, consequently, the industry's capacity to invest in critical infrastructure and domestic supply chain is being eroded".

The trade associations also highlighted how the US and EU have "significantly" increased their ambitions for renewable energy deployment, offering financial incentives and supportive regulations to supply chain companies. They warned that as a result of these measures the UK's position as a world-leader in clean energy can no longer be guaranteed.

Marta Krajewska, Energy UK's deputy director, acknowledged that the CfD scheme has been "hugely successful" in driving the expansion of clean, cheap, homegrown, low carbon power in the UK. However, she warned that if the scheme is to continue playing this "vital" role and deliver value to customers, there needs to be a recognition of recent costs increases and growing international competition.

Andrew MacNish Porter, policy manager at Scottish Renewables, similarlyt argued that the upcoming CfD auction "failed to account for an increasingly challenging economic environment and there is a real risk that this summer's auction will fail to secure this much needed industry investment".

The letter proposes that to address these risks the government should reassess and uplift the budget for this summer's auction AR5, noting that since it was first announced in March, a number of new projects have become eligible to bid.

As such, the letter estimates the budget for fixed-foundation offshore wind projects alone would need to be at least two and a half times higher than its current level to maximise the capacity which could be secured at this year's auction. It also suggested that fixed-foundation offshore wind projects should be put back into a separate budget pot to help maximise deployment.

The letter also calls for clear deployment targets and ring-fenced budgets for earlier stage technologies such as floating wind turbines.

And it urges Ministers to ensure that in future auction rounds CfD parameters reflect the current economic environment more closely in terms of supply chain costs and interest rates.

The letter suggests the methodology which has been used to date has not provided enough transparency or reassurance to developers that changing economic circumstances will be factored appropriately into the auction process. It recommended that a clear schedule with auction parameters, budgets and capacity targets would provide a clear roadmap towards net zero.

"We urge the government to reassess the parameters of this year's auction immediately as well as consider longer term reforms to ensure the CfD delivers maximum value for the UK economy as we continue our transition to net-zero," added MacNish Porter. " As competition for investment in clean energy ramps up globally, there is no time for delay."

The letter came on the same day as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the importance of the CfD regime in driving investment in clean energy projects during an appearance before the Liaison Committee of MPs.

Challenged on whether the UK government was doing enough to respond to the green subsidy blitz launched in the US through the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, Sunak said the UK had opted for a different approach that encouraged competition between clean energy developers.

"Other countries are having to catch up, which is a good thing and we welcome as that will help combat climate change," he said. "We do this in a completely different way. Historically, we've done it through things like Contracts for Difference [CfDs] and other things which have brought tens of billions of pounds of investment into the sector. And if you look at that over time, and you actually compare as a percentage of GDP what we've done and what the US have done, we've consistently out-invested and will continue to do so - it's just that people do it in different ways. I think you need to compare on an apples-to-apples basis."

Sunak praised the CfD scheme as an exemplar of "a different way to bring investment into the green transition".

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.