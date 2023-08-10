UK plots 'landmark' global energy security summit for spring 2024

The UK government is plotting a global energy security conference in London next year in a bid to bring together senior politicians and industry figures from around the world to co-ordinate efforts to shore up critical supplies, curb energy costs, and advance the clean energy transition.

Plans for the "landmark" conference, which is slated for next spring, were announced this morning by Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps, who argued greater international cooperation was urgently needed to diversify energy supplies and deliver on global climate goals.

The government said the London Energy Conference would aim to help prevent further future shocks to the global energy system, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, which sent energy costs soaring as nations scrambled to secure alternative sources of fossil gas.

Sharp increases in energy costs have had major knock-on impacts for the global economy, fuelling inflation, stoking geopolitical tensions, and echoing similar historic shocks to the global energy system driven by volatile fossil fuel markets, such as the oil crisis of the 1970s.

Shapps said the aim of next year's conference would be to reuce the risk of such shocks to the energy system and economy occurring in the future by encouraging countries to develop more diversified energy supplies.

As such, the conference is expected to focus on "speeding up the deployment of clean and resilience energy infrastructure", as well as "advancing technologies and innovation to promote greater energy independence", the government said.

"As history has shown, including more recently with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, global energy security and supply is interconnected," said Shapps. "Shockwaves quickly travel around the world and hurt consumers and businesses by sending global prices soaring."

He said the UK government had offered "unprecedented" support for homes and businesses to help them cope with rising energy bills, swiftly moved to cut off supplies of fossil gas from Russia, and was working to boost UK domestic energy supplies through investment in renewables and the licensing of new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

"But energy security does not stop at our borders," Shapps added. "Our landmark London Energy Security Conference will bring together international governments and industry leaders to help rewire the global energy system and build collective resilience."

Speaking to Politico, Shapps also stressed there could be no global energy security unless the world hits its climate targets, confirming next year's conference would include discussions on the need to "diversify from fossil fuels".

Although the invite list is yet to be decided, Shapps said the event should be "inclusive in nature", as he indicated figures from China could be in attendance, and that oil producing nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and COP28 hosts the United Arab Emirates (UAE) "should definitely be in the room".

Energy companies "of all different types" are also expected to receive invites, Shapps told Politico, although he stressed Russia would not be invited.

He also rejected the idea the event could be seen as "an alternate COP", in reference to the UN Climate Summit set to take place in Dubai at the end of November. "This needs to be a real-world, gritty energy security conference where we are talking about the realities of the world that we live in," Shapps said.

Shapps has faced criticism from green groups in recent weeks after vowing to "max out" the UK's oil and gas resources in the North Sea, despite concerns that doing so risks undermining both the country's 2050 net zero target and the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The UK government has recently confirmed plans to hand out hundreds of new oil and gas licenses to projects in the North Sea, claiming doing so could serve to bolster Britain's energy security.

But critics have repeatedly argued new oil and gas production is not compatible with global climate goals, and the most effective way to reduce reliance on foreign oil and gas remains a rapid shift away from fossil fuels, driven by improved energy efficiency and a ramping up of clean energy capacity.

The Conservative Party has sought to highlight the issue of oil and gas production to drive an electoral wedge with Labour, which has pledged to stop issuing licenses for new oil and gas production in the North Sea if it wins the next General Election.

Concerns have risen in recent weeks that the government could seek to dilute its climate and environmental commitments, prompting criticism from high profile figures such as Lord Zac Goldsmith, who recently resigned from the government in protest at the government's failure to date to deliver on international climate finance pledges.

In an interview with the BBC this week, the Conservative peer suggested he would be "very tempted" to back Labour at the next election if the opposition party improved its nature policy offering, as he criticised his own party for not having a "clear answer" to the environmental crisis that he described as "the biggest challenge we've ever faced".

Goldsmith did not rule out backing Labour next year, but said he was still "desperately hoping the Conservative Party comes to its senses".

"The simple truth is there is no pathway to net zero and there's no solution to climate change that does not involve nature, massive efforts to protect and restore the natural world," he reportedly said. "And at the moment, I'm not hearing any of that from the Labour Party if I do, if there's a real commitment now the kind of commitment, frankly, that we saw when Boris Johnson was the leader, then I'd be very tempted to throw my weight behind that party and support them in any way I could."

Meanwhile, Labour has faced fresh calls to provide more details on its plans for a new state-owned green power developer dubbed GB Energy.

A fresh analysis by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) reported in the i paper today claims that pumping £40bn into the planned venture by 2030 could reap £140bn in returns by 2040.

The TUC predicted that a state-owned energy company could deliver benefits worth £5,000 per household at a cost that would be significantly lower than the £69bn the government has spent over the past year subsidising energy bills for households and businesses.

