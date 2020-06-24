energy
OVO completes £500m acquisition of SSE Energy Services
Deal marks the latest development as the UK's energy sector is reshaped by the net zero transition
Inclusion Commitment: 32 energy firms promise more diverse workforce
Women, people with disabilities and ethnic minorities are still under-represented in the energy sector
Winds of change: The shifting face of Brazilian energy
Intense controversy over the use of major dams in the Brazilian Amazon is forcing the government to look to alternative renewables to meet growing demand for power
Green Brexit: Investors and energy firms 'strongly urge' UK and EU to secure close climate cooperation
Letter signed by Aviva, E.ON, EDF, Npower, and others calls on UK and EU to work closely post-Brexit towards meeting Paris Agreement goals
Claire Perry takes control of expanded climate and energy policy brief
Government confirms Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth will take on a wider-ranging brief of energy and climate issues
Scottish government launches £60m low carbon infrastructure fund
Funding earmarked for green heating, clean energy, and low emission vehicle infrastructure projects