'AI as a force for good': Lightsource BP's Powerverse launches smart energy management tool

Smart technology developer Powerverse has become the latest green firm to harness emerging artificial intelligence (AI) software, as it yesterday launched a new smart energy management system that promises to cut bills and emissions for households.

The company, which is backed by solar developer Lightsource BP, unveiled its new 'Vesta' app, which allows customers to manage the different digital energy solutions in their homes, such as electric vehicle (EV) ports and solar panels, to access the biggest cost and emissions savings.

The AI-powered app harnesses live data, such as energy tariffs and weather forecasts, allowing consumers to autimatically shift energy-use to off-peak times, alternate between different energy sources, and identify the cheapest tariff available for a household's level of consumption at any given time.

Powerverse estimates the approach could bring down individual bills by up to £1,000 while also cutting carbon emissions by 850kg a year.

Richard Britton, CEO at the company, said: "We're bringing together data from across the whole electronic ecosystem, and our AI has been learning from that over a number of years now. That bedrock of learning allows us to do really smart recommendations, like matching energy patterns to the market."

For example, he explained Vesta can use predictive models to ask a user if they are planning to use their EV the next day, and if not the app can switch the vehicle to solar-powered charging, curbing emissions and costs in the process.

The company has claimed these predictive models can also help consumers transition parts of their home to greener energy sources by suggesting solar panels based on roof-size and aspect using data from Google Earth, calculating payback periods for clean technologies, or arranging hardware installations.

"AI lets billpayers unthink energy," said Britton. "With sky-high bills, increasingly complex tariffs, and more tech to choose from than ever before, consumers are overwhelmed with choice and complexity. Around 13 million energy customers would live more sustainably if it was less complicated - helping this group alone could see £13bn shaved off UK energy bills, and 11 million fewer tonnes of CO2 emitted every year. It's a massive opportunity to use AI as a force for good."

The launch is part of a wider trend across the energy industry to harness AI functionality to develop new smart energy management tools that can better match demand to low costs clean energy generation. The news comes in the same week as European energy giant Iberdrola debuted its own Advanced Smart Assistant app that promises to automatically manage building energy demand to curb bills and emissions.

