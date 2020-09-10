Inside the IEA's roadmap for a decarbonised global energy system

CCUS is among the as yet unproven technologies that will play a critical role in the decarbonisation of the global energy system
CCUS is among the as yet unproven technologies that will play a critical role in the decarbonisation of the global energy system
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Extending the use of electricity, alongside deploying hydrogen and carbon capture and utilisation technologies, critical if the world is to reach its net-zero goals, IEA report concludes

A massive surge in electricity generation as part of a radical transformation in the way we supply and use energy will be required to align the global energy system with the world's climate goals, according...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news