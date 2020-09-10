Inside the IEA's roadmap for a decarbonised global energy system
Extending the use of electricity, alongside deploying hydrogen and carbon capture and utilisation technologies, critical if the world is to reach its net-zero goals, IEA report concludes
A massive surge in electricity generation as part of a radical transformation in the way we supply and use energy will be required to align the global energy system with the world's climate goals, according...
More news
BP and Equinor team up for multi-billion dollar US offshore wind push
BP makes first major move in support of new net zero emissions strategy, with $1.1bn move to secure stakes in wave of US offshore wind projects
Make Up Not Make Waste: L'Oreal announces raft of recycling initiatives
The new initiatives build on L'Oreal's ambitious 2030 sustainability strategy, launched in June
The green emergency service? AA to roll out dedicated EV support
Roadside support specialist to launch new service for both EV drivers and charging network operators