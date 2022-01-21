'Irreparable damage to net zero': Ditching ECO levy would put 30,000 jobs at risk, industry body warns

Ditching the £1bn environmental levy on UK energy bills which helps support household energy efficiency upgrades could result in tens of thousands of job losses across the country, an insulation industry body has warned.

The Insulation Assurance Authority (IAA) claimed that 30,000 jobs covering insulation installation, manufacturing, certification, and regulatory bodies would be put at risk by scrapping Energy Company Obligation (ECO) payments on bills, after reports emerged that the government is reviewing the levy.

The ECO scheme is paid for through a yearly £1bn levy on UK energy bills, with the proceeds used to fund energy efficiency measures, such as home insulation improvements, for low-income households.

Upgrading the UK's notoriously draughty and inefficient housing stock is regarded as critical to delivering on the UK's climate targets, as well as providing a means of reducing energy bills and therefore better safeguarding householders against future energy price spikes.

However, the global energy crisis has seen gas prices - and therefore UK energy bills - skyrocket this winter, placing pressure on the government to take action to ease the burden on vulnerable households. A number of options have been touted by industry figures and politicians, including scrapping the five per cent VAT on energy bills or implementing a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas firms which have profited from rising prices to fund an expanded grant programme for households.

One-off payments of £500 to struggling households are also being considered by the Treasury to try and ease the cost-of-living crisis, The Sun reported yesterday.

But a small group of MPs that are critical of the government's net zero agenda have also called for social and environmental levies on bills to be ditched, and an option reportedly under consideration by the Treasury is to ditch the ECO levy.

However, the IAA today said it had carried out analysis based on the financial solvency of its members, which found that pausing the ECO levy for only four months would result in a 40 per cent insolvency rate and a loss of over 30,000 jobs across the sector. The Association also pointed out that past attempts to slash ECO had led to 80 to 90 per cent attrition in the number of installations and tens of thousands of job losses.

The intervention comes in the same week as a separate analysis from the Carbon Brief website found that decisions taken by David Cameron in the early 2010s to cut energy efficiency schemes and curb the development of onshore renewables has resulted in UK energy bills now being £2.5bn a year higher than they would otherwise have been.

The IAA is now calling on ministers to retain the ECO levy, which it said adds less than 52p a week to the average household bill. It also argued that axing the levy would reduce bills by just £29 a year on average, resulting in a negligible impact on bills that are set to around £2,000 a year, while undermining long term efforts to curb energy use.

To date, the ECO scheme has helped fund the installation of three million energy efficiency measures across UK homes and businesses, which have helped to reduce bills by £300 a year, according to the IAA.

Nigel Donohue, chief executive of the IAA, said slashing the levy would result in "irreparable damage to net zero or any aspiration to achieve net zero".

The IAA calculated over 26 million tonnes of carbon emissions have been saved across the 6.2 million homes the association currently guarantee under the ECO scheme. Even officials at the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) have warned that scrapping the levy could undermine long term efforts to reduce emissions and strengthen energy efficiency.

Mr Donahue said: "It's folly to take a short-term decision on funding that may well appease some certain conservative backbenchers and may well make a short-term small saving on an energy bill to the long-term detriment of those in fuel poverty… and the circa six million we're going to see in fuel poverty with the current fuel crisis."