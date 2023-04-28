Renewables power €1.2bn profit boost for Iberdrola

Iberdrola CEO Ignacio Galán at the ScottishPower West of Duddon Sands wind farm in the Irish sea / Credit: Iberdrola
Iberdrola CEO Ignacio Galán at the ScottishPower West of Duddon Sands wind farm in the Irish sea / Credit: Iberdrola

Energy company celebrates strong Q1 which it said was due to improved performance in its renewable division

European energy giant Iberdrola has this week announced profits of €1.2bn for the first quarter of this year, driven in large part by increased output from its renewables division. Iberdrola said the...

KLM and AeroDelft aim to prepare hydrogen-powered aircraft for takeoff

Study: What the UK needs to do to compete in the global green industrial race

