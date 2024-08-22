Lower temperature washes key to reducing environmental footprint of clothes, study finds

Choosing lower temperatures and shorter washing machine cycles can lengthen the lifespan of clothes by more than 50 per cent, new research has claimed.

A study published earlier this week by home appliance manufacturer Electrolux Group suggests that washing clothes in gentler conditions extends the lifespan of items and thus can keep them in circulation for longer.

Extending clothing life is seen as the largest opportunity to reduce the sizeable carbon, water and waste footprint of clothes. Various studies have shown the average European is estimated to throw away kilos of garments each year, the majority of which are typically incinerated or put in landfill.

To reach its conclusions, the Electrolux Group said it had tested the impact of different washing methods on various fabrics, which had been selected to repreent common clothing types, such as jeans and t-shirts.

It said it had closely monitored colour degradation in the extensive laboratory testing, and asked more than 600 panellists to determine the point at which clothes would be disposed of, it said.

The study found that a cotton t-shirt washed at 30C for 59 minutes would last more than 50 per cent longer than when it is washed on a regular 40C cycle, which can last up to 120 minutes. A similar outcome was also reported for denim jeans.

Elisa Stabon, head of product experience and product line care at the Electrolux Group, said the study built on a 2021 research from the Electrolux Group which had revealed that shifting from 40C to 30C washes could reduce the climate impact of its washes.

"We have now gone further with this new research," Stabon, the study lead, said. "To reduce the significant environmental footprint of clothing, we need to keep garments in use for longer. The two simplest ways of achieving that are to firstly, wear clothes more times in between washes and, secondly, wash them in gentler conditions. Namely, lower temperatures and shorter cycles."

Following the research, the company has come up with a new methodology, entitled the Electrolux Care Index, which it claims can measure the impact of different washing treatments on the durability of clothes.

Sarah Schaefer, VP sustainability Europe and APMEA at Electrolux Group, urged consumers to adopt "mindful laundry practices" that could extend the life of their clothes.

"Our relationship with clothing goes beyond mere practicality; it encompasses environmental stewardship and responsible consumption," she said. "By adopting mindful laundry practices - such as lowering temperatures, shortening cycle duration and reducing detergent usage - we can drastically lessen the carbon footprint of our clothing care routines.

"Through this lens, laundry becomes not just a chore but an act of mindfulness - a way to honour the resources that went into making our clothes and the planet that sustains us."

Electrolux Group said significant action was required to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry, which it noted was responsible for 10 per cent of global carbon emissions, representing more than the cumulative carbon footprint of all international flights and maritime shipping.

However, a study of more than 14,000 people across 14 European countries since 2020 included in Electrolux Group's report reveals that encouragng people to choose gentler washing conditions remains a challenge, with 59 per cent of households surveyed claiming to wash their clothes at 40C or above.

The research highlights a reluctance and knowledge gap between making the switch to a lower temperature wash, despite newer appliances allowing consumers to adjust their washing settings.

When asked what stops them from washing their clothes at 30C, more often a third - or 34 per cent - of survey respondents said they were not confident a gentler wash would remove stains, the report notes. The second most popular reason cited was habit.

This is despite the majority of respondents who washed their clothes at 30C reporting they were happy with results, with only 12 per cent stating their wash did not clean as well as expected, Electrolux Group said.

In addition to shortening the life of garments, washing clothes at higher temperatures is also causes major laundry issues for people across Europe, according to the survey. Two-thirds - or 66 per cent - of respondents said their appliance had shrunk or misshapen clothes after a wash on a higher temperature and nearly three-quarters - or 74 per cent - said they had experienced colour fading.

Electrolux Group pointed to a number of ways households could extend the life of clothing using their washing machines. These include choosing the right settings on their machine and not relying on default settings which are often set to higher temperatures; using shorter cycles to extend clothing life and energy consumption; reading the care label of garments and being mindful that the wash temperature listed is the maximum, not the guide.

